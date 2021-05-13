Editor:
Some of the letters protesting this proposed development are so full of misinformation that I vowed to set the record straight. The misinformation we have all been subjected to over the last four years has really blown my mind. And here we are again.
First, this proposal is fairly modest compared to what could have been. An activity barn and four office/gathering units and a pastured animal enclosure versus 21 plus two dwelling units requiring water and septics.
I have visited many Ascendigo summer camps. Some on Missouri Heights for the horse riding program. This is not your typical summer camp. They are quiet. Children are not running around loose. Each camper has an “aide.” Essential for children and young adults with autism. These campers are in awe of the activities they are able to do and respond with glee. No screaming or yelling. It is a marvel to watch and fills your heart.
I’ll keep this short to end with the observation that the people who founded, work for and volunteer for Ascendigo are not your enemy. They are kind, honest, hard-working people with huge hearts. Neighbors with manners. Your own hearts will be lifted as you watch the lovely transformation this endeavor will bring to your lives.
Judith Royer
Old Snowmass