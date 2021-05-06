Editor:
I have reviewed both the pro and con sides of the proposed Ascendigo Ranch development and ultimately conclude that the unmistakable benefits that the camp will provide for autistic youth massively outweigh the modest local impacts of the camp. The proposed camp with its few purpose-built buildings and ample open space will result in much lower development density — and local impact — than an already-approved housing subdivision would. The voices opposed to the Ascendigo Ranch development all seem to share a common disingenuous tone, and in my opinion collectively exaggerate the impacts of the development.
Having examined Ascendigo’s plan as posted on its website alongside KMHR’s opposition as stated on its own website, it is clear that Ascendigo’s plan is thoughtful, comprehensive and clearly in the public interest while the opposition thereto appears to be largely based on self-interest and hyperbole.
Tom Behrendt
Watchung, New Jersey