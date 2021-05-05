Editor:
I’m the volunteer webmaster for keepmoheights.com. We oppose Ascendigo’s proposal to build a facility in our rural neighborhood. However, even as a group of residents, we strive to be professional, ethical, complete and truthful.
We’ve adopted the reputable “GoFundMe” and “iPetitions” applications to collect donations and petition signatures. We put a disclaimer on our website, should some of our information become outdated. We’ve even acquired permission from Garfield County prior to using our electronically signed petition. We are volunteers.
However, Ascendigo, who uses paid staff, is releasing a Google Form and providing very limited and apparently incorrect information to get citizens to show support (in a quasi petition) for their “camp.” In testing the form, I was able to create duplicate entries. I got no email verification that I’d signed and no opportunity to correct my entry.
This is just another example of a red flag with this proposed project. If a group of volunteer residents can properly inform, and gather petition signatures in an advanced, and legitimate way, why can’t a non-profit that has spent millions on this project? I believe this is part of an uncoordinated, concerted, misguided effort to spin the facts and build their “ranch.”
Should you receive a request from Ascendigo to support their project, we request that before signing their list of supporters (multiple times, if desired); please first get the whole story at www.keepmohrural.com, and sign a real petition.
Susan Sullivan
Carbondale