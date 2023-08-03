I am a member of the Aspen Airport Advisory Board, but I am writing on behalf of myself to respond to a news article that reported on a recent Aspen Chamber Resort Association meeting.
I disagree with the characterization that the reason for airport runway widening is safety. Since the 95-foot wingspan restriction was put into place decades ago by thoughtful former members of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport has operated commercial aviation completely safely with a 100-foot-wide runway and a 320-foot separation the center lines of the runway and the taxiway.
ASE is considered an Airport Design Group III airport that operates with modifications of standards that include the maximum 95-foot wingspan, a weight restriction of 100,000 pounds or less and the 320-foot separation space. A standard ADG III airport would have a maximum wingspan of 118 feet, a weight restriction of 150,000 pounds or less and a 400-foot separation space.
If the county widens the runway, it will open the airport to commercial aircraft that carry 30-50 more passengers than the CRJ-700s that currently operate at ASE. Perhaps more to the point, it will allow a number of bigger general aviation aircraft (privately owned, air taxi, fractional ownership, etc.) that can be noisier, can spew more hazardous emissions and can take up more parking spaces, thereby creating more “stop and drops.” Our spillover will affect airports such as those in Rifle, Eagle and all the way to Centennial Airport in Denver, creating the need for extra trips in and out of Aspen.
With the CRJ-700 workhorse currently operating at ASE and the Embraer 175 soon to be certified, ASE can easily handle the demand for airplane seats into the foreseeable future. We have never exceeded 76% average commercial airplane seat capacity and we have yet to return to that 2019 peak.
There is no question we need a new commercial terminal. Upgrading our fixed-base operator (FBO) and as much aircraft parking space as possible also will help.
The local airport is an amazing amenity, but the impacts of airport growth are affecting the quality of life here. We are already "busting at the seams" on our trails, restaurants, roads, stores and parking. It's time to prioritize health, environment and service over growth.