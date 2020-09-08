Editor:
In the ongoing debate over the future of the Aspen airport, safety keeps coming up. But despite protestations to the contrary, there isn’t a unique air safety problem at ASE, and safety in the context of the current debate is a red herring.
Take for example the recent assertion by a local pilot that his concerns over “the mix of very small planes and very big planes” were given short shrift in ASE Vision meetings. The potential problem there is wake turbulence. I know about that because in my flying days I used to take off and land on a daily basis behind Boeing 737s and 757s, which generate significant wake turbulence. But that’s what pilot training is for. Follow the training and stay proficient and you’ll be fine. And at Aspen, that seems to be the case. Of the 44 recorded NTSB ASE accident/incidents, only 2 in 38 years involve wake turbulence.
As to that list of 44 events in the NTSB database, which are often cited as proof of Aspen’s “dangerous airport” status, 21 weren’t even at the airport. They’re tied to ASE in the database because it’s the nearest airport. Nine involve mechanical failures, having nothing to do with the airport. Three involve running out gas, a basic pilot no-no. Twenty three involve basic pilot error. Twelve were simple mountain flying mistakes. Only three involve airport turbulence, one wind shear, three crosswind mishaps, and four tailwind landings. Only three or perhaps four involve conditions that are arguably unique to ASE. All of those were pilot errors which could happen at any airport which experiences snow/reduced visibility/rising terrain. Oh, and there have been zero commercial carrier accidents at ASE, only a turbine failure on climb-out that resulted in a safe landing.
In short, those who point to the 44 NTBS records as evidence of a unique safety problem at ASE, even when they’re pilots, are dramatically overstating their case. Our airport is simply not uniquely dangerous and does not have a bad safety record.
It’s always good to encourage pilot outreach to make flying safer, and that’s what the ASE Vision Committee has recommended. But to suggest that there is some lurking safety issue at ASE that we should stop and focus on is a canard, and should be dismissed by anyone seriously interested in the future of the airport and the community and economy which it serves.
Barry Vaughan
Aspen