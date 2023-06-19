Question: We want a home that has the latest and greatest outdoor living so we can make the most of our mountain lifestyle. What are some things we should look for when purchasing a home in Aspen?
Answer: Outdoor living has always been the cornerstone of mountain home design, even in a cold winter climate like Aspen, where warm weather is only to be enjoyed for part of the year. Still, since the pandemic, mountain homeowners have been creating hotel-quality, luxury outdoor living spaces that can be used throughout the year. These sophisticated spaces go beyond a well-furnished patio to something that requires integrated architecture and design to create a seamlessness between indoors and out that epitomizes what mountain living is all about.
This can be achieved in a number of ways, from large format sliding doors to pass-through windows that provide easy access to the kitchen for food preparation, entertaining and cleanup. The other side might have a bar top or countertop that’s close to your kitchen sink to make outdoor entertaining easier, but still be more functional than outdoor kitchens you might find in a warmer climate that would be very difficult to maintain during a Colorado winter.
Because of our colder temperatures, even during chilly summer nights, a key component is to create enough heat outdoors that the space can be enjoyed throughout the year. While fireplaces and firepits are nothing new, architects are taking a more thorough approach to integrating outdoor living spaces into the home with roof covers or canopies that can offer protection from snow in winter and the harsh sun in the summer. This effectively extends the outdoor living season as you’re protected all year round.
An overhead roof or canopy structure that blends into the home’s overall architecture also allows for finishes and the integration of electrical for heating and lighting. Flat- or shed-style roofs with exposed beam work and nice ceiling materials like tongue and groove wood board that create warmth and become a real extension and feature of the house are very popular in newly constructed homes. Lighting can be integrated into the beam work or added onto the side of the building with sconces.
In addition to protection from a roof, heat is an essential component for the ideal outdoor living space, with exterior heaters that are ceiling mounted and angled down to heat the space more effectively than a fireplace or firepit, which is more for ambiance than warmth. These heaters can create enough warmth to allow for use of the space throughout the year and elevate the space to something more luxurious, like you might see in a high-end hotel.
It's important to differentiate between a deck and a patio, the latter of which typically is on the ground level and finished in stained or stamped concrete to create a solid surface base that is functional and low maintenance in the harsh sun and snow but still looks polished. A deck is going to be constructed of framed wood or composite decking and located on an upper level.
A ground-level patio allows for more seamless landscaping and integration with the outdoors. While amenities like hot tubs and outdoor showers are typically located for privacy, other water features can be used to have an aesthetic, even auditory impact.
The most important component of any outdoor living space is the view. Instead of a room with a view, you have a view from which to create a room — just one without walls. That’s what mountain living in Aspen is all about.