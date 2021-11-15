Gray has been glorious for almost a decade now. New homes, custom homes and remodels have used (and some might say overused) the gray-and-white combo as a go-to. Combined with modern architecture and interior design, gray is the workhorse of color. It’s neutral, soft, calm — and goes with everything.
Colorists for national companies have elevated gray as if it were a Grey Lady with a crown. Pantone named Ultimate Gray its Color of the Year for 2021. Benjamin Moore is a step ahead and added a tiny touch of green to make October Mist top of the list for 2022. Sherwin-Williams, not to be outdone, went full-on into sage green, naming its 2022 Color of the Year Evergreen Fog. It is a delicious shade, but not too far off from the famous Restoration Hardware color from a decade ago called Silver Sage.
You see the trend, right? Pratt and Lambert is in the mix, too: October Mist is its Color of the Year. To anyone who claims gray and white could be a goner, I say, really? I just painted my walls in Sherwin-Williams Repose. I love it! Ten years ago, I used a greenish gray for about five years, but needed more air around me, so I chose Repose Gray, which feels just like the name.
I have redone many homes. For me, gray aside, the first driver of wall color is the views. If you are lucky enough to live with glorious views — as many of us in Colorado do — I say step back. Take a quiet and contemplative look at what is going on outside. You want your walls to disappear and blend into the view, if you have one. Does that mean the walls should blend with the sky if you are on a hilltop? Or, if your view is a mountain of ski runs (lucky you), then perhaps a greenish gray would blend best.
My recommendation is not to use bold colors for walls and floors. The goal is for your colors to blend seamlessly and set the stage for your favorite pieces of art or to let the landscape steal the scene. And I always opt for calm versus dramatic. It just makes me feel good to walk into a calm room without a ton of clutter or too much furniture. I create color splashes in other places, like fabrics, furniture or texture. To me, that makes a bigger impact and delivers the warmth we all love, especially in the winter.
That is why gray and white will likely never go out of style. Not only does gray come in many shades that compliments the mountain landscape, white and gray is a clean, neutral palate that remains a classic.
Paint is the least expensive improvement you can make and probably makes the most impact dollar for dollar. Have some fun and play with it. You really can’t go wrong with any of these colors, and your neighbors will be green with envy — or, rather, gray.
Anne Abernathy loves everything about real estate and design and has breathed new life into numerous homes. She is a broker associate for Slifer Smith and Frampton and can be found at InsideAspen.com.