Question: With low inventory for homes in the Aspen real estate market, is now a good time to build?
Answer: Like all things in real estate, it depends who’s asking. It doesn’t make sense for someone who is trying to break into the Roaring Fork Valley market to buy land and build, especially if they need a place to live. It’s always going to be less expensive and much faster to buy an existing home than the time, money and effort required to build for an entry-level investor.
In the high-end luxury market, however, new construction can end up being the more affordable option simply because you’re paying a higher premium for existing homes and the convenience of not having to build. It’s true there are fewer available lots than there are homes on the market, but there also are significantly fewer buyers for vacant land than people who are looking at home inventory. Building from the ground up also means you can customize your home and make it exactly what you want (within the HOA, city, or county guidelines and restrictions you are building in, of course).
That said, new construction, especially high end, can be a lengthy, complicated and expensive process that can take years. The designing and engineering process can take six to 12 months or even longer in Pitkin County and the city of Aspen. The headaches begin when you submit plans for approvals. City of Aspen and Pitkin County have strict guidelines and can be challenging to work with. It’s not uncommon for the approvals process to take two or three years and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars just to get to the point where plans are approved.
The approvals process is a little easier downvalley, especially in Garfield County where things move more quickly. You may be able to break ground within six to 12 months of purchasing your land, depending on contractor availability and how well your team knows your area’s building guidelines.
Once plans are approved, high-end homes typically take 12 to 24 months to build, and that’s only once you break ground. There are only so many builders in the valley, so be ready to take your place in line.
From an investment standpoint, new construction is always going to run the risk of going over budget and cutting into that magic number of a return-on-investment margin of 20-30%. If you’re wanting to build your dream home and plan to be there for the long term, new construction allows you the freedom to create what you want. If you have the time and the money to complete the project and understand the end game is more about making memories than making a profit, building a custom home might be the right move. Even though building a custom home can cost significantly more, you’re likely going to see your property appreciate over the long term. Your home will have value beyond its cost to build. If your goal is to build a custom home to sell in the near future, you may want to reconsider.
Another thing to think about when buying land is financing. A construction loan is going to be very different from a home loan. If possible, many folks pay cash for the land and then use that as equity for the construction loan. Banks usually require a minimum of 20-25% down of the entire project to secure a construction loan and the land value itself is typically lower than that required amount. The bottom line is you will need a lot more capital out of the gate than if you were to buy an existing home.
Many new real estate investors think they need 10-20% down to purchase a home or condo but that is not the case. There are a wide variety of loan programs that make the downpayment considerably lower or even eliminate it altogether. From an investment standpoint, this can be great because you can pick up a property that has a good chance of appreciating over the next few years without spending much of your money. After the property has appreciated over the next few years and you’ve paid down some of your principal loan amount, you can look into selling that and using your equity to get into a home that is more suitable for your family’s needs.
If you are a first-time homebuyer or real estate investor, the best way to get into the game is to buy something you can live in or rent out to cover your cost. This type of property has a better chance of appreciating in the near future without the up-front costs of buying land and acquiring a construction loan. If you do have the time and the money, it could be a great time to build if you’re in the higher-end markets.
Like all things in Aspen, you can live the dream — as long as you have the money to pay for it.