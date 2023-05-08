Question: Is it better to invest in a condo or a single-family home?
Vacation-home buyers in the Aspen Snowmass area often ask whether they should look at condos or single-family homes, and there are far more considerations than meets the eye.
Prospective buyers may miss out on viewing excellent properties by prematurely assuming only a single-family home will work for them. Most often we hear buyers do not want to pay the higher HOA dues that come along with condo ownership. In our market especially, it’s prudent to review the a la carte carrying costs of a single-family home for comparison. The repairs, maintenance, snow removal, utility expenses, and cost of management services can really add up on an 8,000-square-foot home.
I recently worked with a family who spent years looking at single-family homes with direct ski access in Snowmass Village. There were only so many homes that met the family’s needs, and most required a major remodel. The thought of coordinating transportation among family members or worrying about driving in winter conditions also played a part in their decision to stop looking at single-family homes altogether. In the end, they circled back to the new-construction condominiums in Snowmass Base Village. Now I see them strolling the Village with giant smiles while their kids devour ice cream cones from Sundae.
We are starting to see a lot more “downsizing” to smaller homes lately as the desire to be near activities, shopping and restaurants has become more important than features like the large dining rooms and private pools found in a single-family home — at least for the purpose of a coveted two-week family ski vacation. You could call it a cultural shift, but it really comes down to personal preference. A spacious single-family home is impressive, but do you really want to deal with the responsibilities of maintaining those 8,000 square feet of space if you’re visiting only three or four times per year?
Some condos are meant to be efficient while others have both the private and common space to satisfy the needs of your crew — especially if your ownership includes a ski locker, owner storage cage, a well-maintained pool and fitness facility, and assigned parking. Some of the newer developments in Snowmass Base Village, for example, includes a 500-square-foot private parking garage and private 700-square-foot courtyard in addition to the condominium itself.
Some even feature private elevator landings into the home, so you don’t feel as if you’re in an apartment building. And speaking of newer homes, the price point of a smaller footprint is much more digestible.
Another factor is rentability. There is consistent, year-round demand for anything located in Aspen Core and SBV areas — but a home at the top of Faraway might be intimidating for a family looking to rent for a week or two, especially if they’re from an area where driving in winter conditions is not typical. Many condo complexes offer hassle-free airport transportation and walkability. Hotel-style properties are booked months in advance of ski season. Most renters prioritize these services.
My first suggestion would be to picture yourself on your first visit as a new homeowner in the Aspen/Snowmass area. Who is with you? What are your dinner plans this week? How much time are you spending on the slopes, and where is the après party? Does anybody need to go to the ticket office or book a ski lesson? Are there kids who need to get to and from ski school?
If these logistics do not concern you, however, and you really want the private pool, then perhaps that 8,000-square-foot, single-family home might be for you. Keep your options open, and chances are you’ll find the perfect fit for you and your family.
Monica Montany is a Broker Associate for Slifer Smith & Frampton, Snowmass Base Village Development and can be reached at 970.452.1985 or monica@sliferrfv.com.