The answer is yes, especially if you are looking to purchase properties that offer one-of-a-kind amenities and designs that set them apart from others, creating long-term value for the owner as end-users and as future sellers. Many of these highly specialized properties have been developed since 2017 and the buyers of these properties have benefited from pre-construction/under construction pricing.
Looking at pre- and under-construction development sales in Snowmass Base Village, we can see a significant difference in values when compared to closed sales at completion or post-completion. For instance, in 2020, a three-bedroom residence at One Snowmass sold for $1,571 per foot, while in 2022, the same residence resold for $3,047 per foot. Similarly, the Electric Pass Lodge has a recent closed sale at $2,804 per foot in the same residence that was placed under contract in 2021 at $1,790.
This demonstrates that buying early can bring value. Both properties have unique features that make them individually valuable and set apart from other units within the building which include corner location, high ceilings, furnishings and designer upgrades. Both of these buildings and locations offer direct ski access, amenities and are Base Village (walkable) locations.
New development properties in Snowmass Base Village also offer a unique opportunity for buyers to purchase properties that not only are visually stunning but provide exceptional amenities that are unmatched in the market. These properties are designed and crafted with the highest quality materials, appliances and finishes, ensuring they remain timeless and valuable for years to come.
These properties are a great buy for end users because they enjoy a frictionless luxury lifestyle with the ultimate location. They are also great for buyers who become sellers down the line. When looking at SBV comps, the numbers prove that buying early, often before or during construction, has led to appreciation in value on resales when looking at acquisitions and resales in the last 3-4 years.
There are other great options when looking at properties in SBV proper (like the Capitol Peak and Hayden lodges built in 2008-09) that offer a prime location paired with amenities. Although not brand new, the location age paired with large floor plans and resort-style amenities offer whole ownership opportunities at competitive list prices. The location just steps from the gondola cannot be replicated, making a purchase in SBV a good investment.
When looking for a property, a prospective buyer will want to understand if there are any restrictions on short-term rentals within the homeowners association. Buying in SBV does offer friendly short-term rental options. The town recently imposed an STR application and process, but they are not limiting the permits, compared to Aspen where STR licenses are limited and not always guaranteed. The best properties will allow third-party rentals, broker rentals or on-site programs, so you’re not limited in terms of how you rent. This is an important factor because SBV rentals are in high demand.
Purchasing unique properties in Base Village that offer location, rentability, amenities and services are still a smart buy, as they would be in any market.