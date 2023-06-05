Question: How are high interest rates affecting the Aspen real estate market?
Answer: Interest rates might be two little words real estate brokers across the country despise, but not so much in Aspen. The demand for real estate remains strong with prices holding steady due to limited supply and cash buyers who aren’t affected by interest rates. It’s also important to keep in mind that banks are going to be more willing to work with buyers who are taking out multimillion-dollar loans — interest rates simply aren’t going to be as high for them.
After unprecedented demand for real estate in the Roaring Fork Valley in recent years, things have calmed down, and it seems that the fear over rising interest rates has settled down too. Overall, interest rates have indeed come down after a peak last October, and have improved since then. We are already starting to see signs of inflation and housing costs coming down, which will help rates improve.
Still, I tell all my clients concerns over current rates should not stop you from investing in real estate now. If you are waiting for rates to come down to purchase property, at this point that’s not the best idea. Once we see rates drop, activity will pick up substantially. That will push prices higher and make the market more frenzied. Then we’re going to be back in the multiple offer situation which will be difficult for buyers.
The name of the game is to buy now and refinance later. Rather than focus on the interest rate, brokers are using strategies brokers to get creative with loan structure to focus on making the monthly payment more affordable. The most important thing is to be comfortable with the payment amount you have committed to, knowing there could be an opportunity to refinance down the line. I’ve heard brokers say, “You marry your house, but you date your mortgage.” It’s a bit cheesy, but true.
One of the most common strategies is a temporary buydown, which is when upfront funds are deposited into an escrow account to temporarily reduce the interest rate and effective monthly payment for a specific period of time. The seller gives a credit to the buyer to subsidize and lower their rate for the first couple years. This is obviously not a great option for properties with multiple offers, but it is a strategy that’s helping buyers to meet a budget for the first few years, with the hope that interest rates will come down to create a refinancing strategy later.
The key is to look at the cost for the buyer over time, and to consider how long they plan to live in the property, or when they might be able to refinance. Because of the current lending environment, mortgages have become more consulted, so plan to take more time to research and secure the loan program that’s best for you. As always, cash is king, and the simple fact is Aspen has plenty of cash buyers, so it remains a competitive market regardless of interest rates.
It’s also important to understand the difference between the prime rate, which is controlled by the feds, and the mortgage rate, which is based on mortgage bonds and determined by the open market. Mortgage rates are based on the market and are changing all day, every day. While there are some indicators that can help with predictability, it’s more like the stock market where it’s always changing, so there’s no way for certain to know if and when rates will come down.
Just know that when rates do come down, the feeding frenzy will begin once again, and that will make buying a lot more difficult than it is now. If the perfect property pops up, go for it. Inventory is still tight. Buyers need to be ready now, because if and when the market picks up, it’s going to be insane.