What’s the deal with fractional ownership? Is it a good investment?
If you are an avid skier and a summer escapee who is dreaming of owning property in Aspen-Snowmass but can't justify the cost of full ownership, fractional ownership could be the perfect solution for you. With great options in the Aspen-Snowmass market, it’s possible to enjoy the benefits of owning a luxurious property without breaking the bank. The lower cost of entry compared to full ownership means you can enjoy a luxurious property without the financial burden of maintaining it year-round. Additionally, fractional ownership properties often include the kind of luxury amenities that don’t come with full ownership properties like concierge services, housekeeping and ski-in/ski-out access.
What exactly is fractional ownership and how does it work? Unlike a timeshare, fractional ownership means the property you are buying is real ownership with a deed conveyed at closing. It is essential to understand the difference between fractional ownership and membership timeshares. Deeded fractional properties are exponentially more valuable than a property that issues a membership or share certificate.
Fractional ownership is just what it implies — you own the property for a fraction of the year. There are a variety of ways this can be determined, depending on each individual property; but in general, most fractional ownerships are for a set number of weeks per year. Whether these weeks are “fixed” (specific dates) or “floating” (dates determined and reserved on availability) depends on the specific program offered by the property. Some properties also will offer additional weeks outside of the winter season at no extra cost.
For example, if you love Christmas in Aspen, you can purchase that week every year in perpetuity. If your travel dates are flexible or always changing, a floating share allows you to reserve different time slots depending on availability.
Fractional ownership does come with its own set of drawbacks. For example, you may not have as much flexibility in scheduling your vacation time, especially if you opt for “floating” weeks which will change year over year. Many fractional owners will overcome the limits in usage by purchasing multiple interests, which give you a lot more time. You also may have limited control over the property's upkeep and renovations, as it is shared among multiple owners. One thing I always tell clients is fractional ownership does a lot of things, but it doesn’t do everything.
It’s also important to review and understand all the associated dues and fees, any upcoming assessments or potential litigation, and if there is any recent history of dues increasing. It’s important to know if you are allowed to rent your week, which can do a lot to offset the cost and gives you a good return on investment. This is especially true for properties like the St. Regis in Aspen or One Snowmass Residence Club in Snowmass Base Village, where a three-bedroom unit can garner between $6,000 to $10,000 per night during Christmas week. It’s a good investment when you compare it to the cost of staying in a hotel or a vacation rental.
Resale value over time is another important variable to consider. In our market (for the most part; some exceptions exist) fractional ownership has continued to trade in an upward trend. For example, at One Snowmass Residence Club, the initial developer sales sold out in 2021 and there have been many resales since. On average, the appreciation has been between $20,000 and $80,000. St. Regis in Aspen is another property that continues to see frequent resales trading with good appreciation.
Overall, fractional ownership can be an excellent option for those who want to enjoy the luxury of owning a property in Aspen-Snowmass without the full-time commitment. However, it's crucial to do your research and consider all the pros and cons, finding the best program for your ownership and usage needs. Bottom line? It’s a great way to own a piece of Aspen at a fraction of the price.