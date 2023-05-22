Question: We are in the market for a condo. What are some of the variables to consider when looking at this type of property?
Answer: To put it simply, there are quirks to buying a condo in the Aspen-Snowmass market. We often encounter buyers who have been scouring the internet for months and finally find what appears to be the perfect condo listing. They have perused the pictures, scheduled a viewing and were ready to make an offer — only to discover a serious deal-breaker.
Maybe there are HOA restrictions on remodeling the condo, restrictive owner usage policies or the property is expecting a major assessment in the next 12 months. What a disappointment! Now you need to start your search all over again.
There are myriad condo complexes to choose from in the Aspen-Snowmass area, all with varying rules and regulations, amenities and services. Luckily, local Realtors are generally well-informed about the options and will be able to help you narrow your search.
Here are a few things to consider:
● Carry costs. Sometimes buyers will rule out a specific condo complex because the HOA dues reported on the listing are too high. Be sure to ask whether they include utilities, transportation and amenities you’ll actually use, along with the services of a dedicated management team. For example, pools, hot tubs and communal firepits are now costing HOAs more because of higher natural gas prices. Labor costs also have risen, so properties with hotel-style services may incur higher costs to owners.
● HOA financials. Typically, a condo complex built in the 1970s will have racked up more maintenance projects than a newer development, but some of them have done an excellent job of maintaining the common elements and healthy financials over the years. A bit of sleuthing will tell you whether there’s an upcoming special assessment that could incur a significant cost to you as a new owner. If there was a recent refurbishment, chances are you won't have to pay for one again in the near future.
● Remodels. If you plan to have any control over the finish level of your residence, you’d better check to be sure the HOA allows customizations. Many properties also restrict when a remodel can take place (offseason!) and contractors are backed up for months. You may be surprised — one of my clients recently had to obtain HOA approval to switch out the drapes.
● Rental restrictions. This is a big one because every condo complex is different. Condo/hotel-style properties frequently require owners to use the on-site rental management services, while some condos allow outside management companies or owners may use Airbnb/VRBO. In recent news, Aspen and Snowmass Village have begun to enforce rental permitting, so it makes sense to ask whether the complex is prepared to comply and what annual fees will be incurred to owners. Some complexes restrict owner usage so they can make units available to renters during the peak weeks, such as Christmas, New Year’s, Presidents Day Weekend, spring break and so forth. Management companies will sometimes allow owner usage flexibility in exchange for a different split of the rental income.
Some of the items mentioned above may not be of concern, but if anything does smack of a potential deal-breaker for you, it’s best to remove such properties from your search to save yourself the time and heartache.