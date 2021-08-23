Ask a broker: What are some factors to consider when lifestyle is the priority in purchasing real estate? I have been involved with the rebirth of Snowmass Base Village from early on and have watched the culmination of a long-term development plan come to life. After selling out several new properties including the Limelight, One Snowmass, Lumin, Havens and the Viceroy, I was able to witness a vision for a very specific lifestyle come to fruition. What “lifestyle” means in terms of a real estate development is SBV was designed around the concept of having outdoor activities, amenities, and community gathering places all within walking distance in a pedestrian village. Investing in a lifestyle is very different from purchasing a property, simply because there is added value beyond the four walls of a structure. SBV is unique, especially in the Roaring Fork Valley real estate market, because of all the new development that has come available at the same time. It is also the only area that was designed with families and children in mind. The lifestyle is created by the vibrancy of having people around but at the same time, you can walk right out the back door and get away from it all. One trend we’ve seen develop over the last four years in terms of lifestyle is people are looking for a safe place to live. They want neighbors and they want that sense of community, but they also want a place that has all the activities they want to do. With the pedestrian mall and base village, families can have what we jokingly call “free-range kids,” children who can run around and play freely without worrying about cars, getting lost or any of the other potential dangers that might exist in other areas. Another aspect of investing in a lifestyle is having a wide variety of activities that are easily accessible. Obviously, SBV is in close proximity to the slopes, but the village itself offers a wide variety of activities for families. The Collective has been hugely successful in offering one of the first true community gathering spaces for children in the valley. The skating rink, which offers programming year round — from ice skating in winter to outdoor yoga and movie nights in summer — has brought a vibrancy and bustle to the base village. On the mountain, The Lost Forest, Breathtaker Alpine Coaster and extensive network of lift-accessed mountain biking and hiking trails are so popular that the mountain is almost as busy in the summer as it is in the winter. In terms of the real estate market, some of the condos we’ve sold have already resold for more than 30% of what buyers paid two years ago. Owners also love having the option to do short-term vacation rentals to offset carrying costs. With the high level of activity in this competitive market, it’s important to move fast. SBV is an ideal location to invest in the lifestyle package and it’s not over yet — with new phases of development in the works, there is plenty more to come. Chris Searles is a Broker Associate with Slifer, Smith & Frampton specializing in new development sales in Snowmass Base Village with over 16 years of experience and expertise in ski-in/ski-out new luxury development.