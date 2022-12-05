While I certainly can’t predict the future, several variables point toward a relatively slower market compared to the frenzied pace we all had to adjust to over the past two years.
I believe the softening in the market will restore a sense of normalcy, and I am actually looking forward to this. Buyers that were able to wait out such a challenging market for the past year and a half will finally be able to secure properties without the stress of being in a multiple-offer situation, and they can also avoid paying a significant amount over asking price. The quieter market should offer buyers the ability to take their time and thoughtfully evaluate their futures before making a home purchase. There is a lovely balance when a seller can pass along a home they’ve cherished to a buyer who shows their property the same appreciation. The ability to process a real-estate transaction can bring some of the romance back into buying a house.
Sellers are becoming more realistic when listing their homes, and we are seeing less of the make-me-move pricing. They are also willing to get creative with buyers, offering owner-financing options and closing timelines to accommodate rate locks. Lenders will continue to be creative with opportunities to help buyers make long-term sense of the interest-rate hikes.
This environment will give an advantage to buyers who have carefully assessed properties in the market, defined their goals and have clarity in terms of financing, contingencies and decision making. In these narrow inventory markets, having a seasoned professional realtor is essential.
The hot-button topic going into the new year are increased interest rates the Federal Reserve has enacted to counteract inflation and slow the heated economy. Yes, this will clearly cause changes in the real-estate market and in the resort market, specifically where it will certainly affect the local buyers and likely give a pause to those purchasing second homes.
It is probable that those buyers may take a wait-and-see approach. If the market slows a bit, this can be a good thing: It means financing will be available, and refinancing will be the preferred option when interest rates moderate downward. You may have heard brokers say, “You marry your home, but you are just dating your mortgage.” That may be over simplified, but it’s also a reminder to take in the bigger picture and not just focus on the rising interest rates. In fact, with the drastic increase in prices over the last two years, pricing adjustments may more than make up for the higher interest rates when it comes to your monthly payment.
While the next few months may pose some dark challenges, the market looks to be turning toward a bright future. If you are looking to buy, either with cash or with the prospect of refinancing down the road, now may be a good time to jump in. I’m glad things are slowing down a bit and am looking forward to finding the meaning again in what it truly means to help my clients find the right home.
Corey Crocker is a broker associate for Slifer Smith & Frampton with over 18 years of experience in the Roaring Fork Valley. Contact Corey at ccrocker@sliferrfv.com.