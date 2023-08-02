Editor:
Recently, I worked for a local ski outerwear company and it was my favorite job I had ever had in the valley because it was a job I cared about and my sales numbers definitely reflected that. Since I had been working hard, taking this company to new heights (along with the help of my fellow co-workers, obviously) and striving to make the company as much money as possible, I thought it would be reasonable to ask for a raise.
Man, was I wrong about doing that!
I am a chronic pain patient, so every day is a huge struggle for me, but I still made it to work every day ready to sell some skiwear and I did a pretty good job at it (sold $350,000 in just one year). I thought that was a good reason to get a small raise or be offered something since we aren't offered insurance, 401(k) or even a fully discounted ski pass. Instead, during our conversation about maybe getting a raise for busting my butt, my boss told me to shut up and then fired me right after because I said, "I could legally ask my co-worker about their pay."
This is why I have such a hard time in this valley. You really work hard for a local company, and help the company grow, but no matter what, they will never give you a raise. Instead, they expect you just to get another job.
This is a local company that locals have genuinely supported, but all the employees have second jobs because this job doesn't offer enough to support yourself. Like, you'd think these local companies should be in the fight for the locals to be fairly compensated, but that is just not the case. I mean, I would have just been fine with a 50-cent raise! I just wanted to be appreciated and be shown I was appreciated!
This company was making the most money they had ever made and that still wasn't a reason to give employees a raise? It is just such a shame that these local companies, which are supported by locals, are just like the big corporations, it seems. They only care about the bottom line and couldn't care less about their employees.
All we want is to be heard and to be fairly compensated for our work. You'd think a local ski outerwear company would understand that, but it's never enough. It is just such a shame.
Perrin Williams
Snowmass Village