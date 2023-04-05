Editor:
Can the Federal Aviation Administration representatives explain why the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is entitled to noise restrictions, air quality studies and the possibility of a “green” future, while Rifle’s “county” airport, which receives Aspen’s massive overflow of private jets and charters, advertises no noise restrictions, no commercial security rules, no air quality studies or any chance of a green future, while also being drilled and fracked into extinction to produce the oil and gas required to fuel their intolerably loud private jets, and heat their vacation homes and driveways?
Does the FAA and advisory board think downvalley working communities are less "entitled" to safer, cleaner, and quieter living conditions, as we absorb all their unwanted air traffic, while also sacrificing our environment to fuel their extravagant lifestyles? Please clear the air for me.
P.J. Breslin
Rifle