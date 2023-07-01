Editor:
Widening our Aspen airport runway to allow planes with wingspans of up to 118 feet is a growth generator/facilitator. A new runway allowing the Airbus 220-300 to replace our CRJ-700 offers 150 seats versus 78 and is able to fly direct to New York City, Newark, Boston and Miami. In anticipation for the number of passengers that will be generated, our present 25,000-square-foot terminal will be scraped for a larger terminal.
Seven gates dropping off 150 passengers at a time begs the question of how many taxis do we need, along with how many more employees will we need to handle the increase in passengers coming into and out of this future airport scenario? Never mind the road traffic compounding an already hideous problem we have from the airport into and out of Aspen.
The FAA’s modeling predicts 90,000 more tourists will be generated by a widened runway. Other folks say growth will be contained by the number of tourist beds we have, which makes more sense.
However, our 64% average occupancy rate leaves us with a potential 36% increase without factoring in the new bed base already on the books for Aspen and Snowmass Village. Should we rejoice and prepare for Christmas and Fourth of July crowds all season long? Airlines are in the business of selling seats and hotels would love to have full occupancy, so pricing accordingly could achieve their respective goals, leaving our community exhausted.
We must take this issue to a vote of the people!
Tom Melberg
Woody Creek