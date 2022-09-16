Editor:
I wanted to write a letter about Aspen airport expansion plans after reading Roger Marolt’s very interesting column ("Widening perspectives and expanding options instead of airport runways," Sept. 6) about it. I am humbled by the excellence of the letter to the editor on Saturday written on the subject by Chris Hassig (“First, the rich should do less harm”). I do not know him, but his letter beautifully sets out some of the salient problems we have here.
The idea that Aspen officials care about the environment does not fit with an already private jet dense airport. We presently run 83% private jets at this airport, many of which bring in one or two people and a dog on a large Gulfstream or equivalently large plane. The pretense that we need a larger airport and runway for larger jets to bring in more tourists from farther away is just that; this is an airport that mostly caters to very wealthy jet owners who zip in and out at will with no limits in sight.
The damage to the climate, and the pollution of the valley’s air, rarely get brought up. The various government bodies either don’t care or are too afraid of offending the uber-wealthy. As Marolt said, an airport this close to town is not reasonable. At this size it could be sustainable if we would limit the number of private jets, but expanded with no limits?
We’re just kidding ourselves that we care at all about the environment. It’s one more time that Aspen is closing its eyes to its own hypocrisy.
Beth Weissman
Aspen