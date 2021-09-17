Editor:
Does anyone else think it’s ironic that a building which blocks our view of the mountains is putting up an installation covering the building with an inflatable sun and mountains?
Katherine Croce
Aspen
Editor:
Does anyone else think it’s ironic that a building which blocks our view of the mountains is putting up an installation covering the building with an inflatable sun and mountains?
Katherine Croce
Aspen
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.