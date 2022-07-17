Editor:
Aspen will always be my home. Got married, had my wonderful children and loved every breath I took there. I have now moved away. Some of my children have returned, and I still have many friends there.
As I come and go, usually when the others have left, I relish the remnants of what once was. The quiet little town where everyone was invited to a party, you couldn’t buy shoes other than snowshoes or hikers or clogs … very little children’s clothing, and a real adventure was going to Denver or Grand Junction to shop before Walmart in Glenwood was there. Where everyone you saw you knew and you were often the only one on the trail. I’m on my way up today from Denver. My daughter has warned me I won’t be happy with the changes that have happened in the last year, and I’m nervous to see my home so different than I left it.
I noticed three years ago how the stress was manifesting in the locals. I even got yelled at by a ski instructor on the street for my driving. This wasn’t the Aspen I knew. Not the people who were there because they felt comfortable and loved the town, loved the hills. I hope my daughter is wrong and I’ll have a lovely time, but knowing what I do, I can’t imagine Aspen can take much more.
Michelle Henderson
Aspen