Editor:
A district judge recently ruled the Aspen City Council violated the state’s open meeting law when it passed Ordinance 27 in 2021. (Aspen Daily News, Feb. 24).
It comes as no surprise the city council doesn’t care about recognizing the state’s open meeting laws, which are meant in part to help prevent elected bodies from making decisions in back rooms, out of the public eye.
Most elected boards don’t have much regard for Colorado’s open meeting laws, so it comes as no surprise that Aspen’s city council doesn’t either. Most elected boards I’ve observed for the past 30 years err on the side of meeting in secret.
Were I to vote in the upcoming Aspen City Council election, I would not vote for any incumbent, who obviously thinks the Colorado open meeting laws can be ignored.
Lynn “Jake” Burton
Carbondale/Glenwood Springs