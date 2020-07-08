Editor:
Last week, the Aspen Daily News ran a story about the 168 applicants for nine units of new affordable housing, which will be completed on Main Street this month. One-hundred-twenty-two of them are category 2, which means a single person cannot earn more than $65,750 annually and a couple may not have combined earnings over $75,150.
Today’s headline reads that council “reels in density” in a proposed affordable housing development near the airport, cutting 150-200 units, despite months of community feedback that requested increased density at this location.
Several council members were quoted as saying that increased density in a four-story building would be a disconnect with the neighborhood. Unfortunately, council members live within the roundabout, and do not already experience disconnects, such as 45 minutes of commuter traffic to get into town and hundreds of private planes lined up at the airport. The entrance to Aspen is arguably an unpleasant experience already for many because so much of our workforce has to drive into town.
A regional study released last year predicted that there will be a shortage of 3,000 to 3,400 units for the Aspen/Snowmass area by 2027; for the entire valley that number rises to 5,700. While one development will not fix the problem, chipping away density — in this case one-third of the building, or housing for several hundred people — from each development, as seems to be the council's pattern, does nothing to help it. There is no doubt that creating more units has its own impacts and will require thoughtful traffic and infrastructure planning, but it's not impossible. It’s happening around the country, and just down the road in Willits Town Center.
The lumberyard is one of the council’s last opportunities to build new housing, and the location and neighborhood make high density appropriate. Please council, and the public, reconsider this “reeling” back and look at the long-term picture. We’re all reading the headlines.
Christine Benedetti
Aspen