Ballots have arrived by mail. Early voting in the city clerk’s office is underway. Election Day for the three candidates vying for two Aspen City Council seats is March 7.
There is a candidate, Bill Guth, supported by the development and real estate community. There is a known factor with Skippy Mesirow, the incumbent. And there is Sam Rose in the middle.
The financial self-interest of candidates must be considered. Bill Guth is a developer. He vehemently opposed the council’s attempts to rein in residential development. Mesirow works in the short-term rental environment. He supported the STR tax even though it could negatively affect his business.
Bill Guth is a family man. He has three young children. He opposed the city’s efforts for the STR tax. He started the initiative process to overturn the moratorium. That effort fell short. I do respect him for standing up to the council when he thought a wrong decision was advanced. I twice did the same. In my conversations with Guth, I conclude that he is a straight talker. He listens well. He says what he means. I don’t agree with him on some matters. That is healthy. I respect his thoughts. He has the courage to run for office and has taken a stand on the issues. He has committed to the current alignment of Highway 82, the S-curves. He is adamantly opposed to the council’s attempts to slow the pace of residential development. Guth and the Aspen Deserves Better group advocate prioritizing the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s decisions for housing based on an applicant’s job function.
Mesirow is Mesirow. We have witnessed him for four years on the council. He is a passionate advocate of workforce housing. He has served on the APCHA board for four years. He has bold if not radical views on how the core should be carless with its streets used for retail and food services. He also has an arguably extreme belief in a residential vacancy tax. I do not agree with him on either of these positions. However, he has the courage to advance his ideas. He presents a different way of thinking. I think he has grown into the role of a council member. It takes time to adapt to the job. I think he clearly offers a choice in counterbalance to the development community.
Rose has demonstrated a willingness to serve. He communicates that he will listen and make the best decisions he can. He has served on the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission and studied the land use code. He has become a student of the processes.
Both Rose and Guth have the advantage of hindsight. They both criticize the actions of the city council. Neither one has experience on council. Mesirow has been the man in the arena. He has made the choices. He owns his decisions.
If you want an advocate of development who continues to morph the character of Aspen on the council, vote for Guth.
If you want the most progressive vision of Aspen’s future, vote to retain Mesirow.
If you want representatives on the ends of the spectrum, Guth and Mesirow may be your choice.
I will be honored to serve the last two years of my final term on the council with two of the three. I do not want to poison a relationship if a candidate I did not endorse is not elected.
For that reason, I am not endorsing candidates for the council. I hope you will evaluate the candidates and make choices based on your vision of Aspen’s future.
Ward Hauenstein is a member of the Aspen City Council.