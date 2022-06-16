Editor:
The demographics of Aspen have completely changed, and it is something you always expected, but never like this. You’d think the younger generations would be coming in and shaking things up, but instead you have the 50-year-olds (and older) coming in and — surprise, surprise — making things worse.
The younger generations have watched this world get absolutely obliterated by our parents, and now we watch places like Aspen, once again, get obliterated by our parents! More jets, bigger houses, nicer cars and, once again, leaving the younger generations with all the pieces to be picked up.
I hope the reader can look at what Aspen has become and know that we are not the ones at fault, so don’t try and blame “the millennials.” We are just sitting back and watching y’all completely ruin another beautiful thing. Y’all were supposed to give us a better future, but instead, we decide not to have children because the future looks so bleak. You have failed as leaders, and we are going to be the ones who deal with the consequences.
Perrin Williams
Aspen