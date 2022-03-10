Editor:
I am calling for a boycott of Bowden Homes, as well as Garfield and Hecht. These two titans are working for the elite to make sure Aspen has no “affordable” places for locals to live. I am a homeowner and even I understand how, and why, short-term rentals are ruining Aspen. Some of these homes are charging $100,000-plus monthly for a rental, but are not being taxed like a business. Do you realize how crazy that is? Running an Airbnb is pretty much running a business and if you disagree, I would love to hear your argument.
We don’t need STRs for this town to run. We do need affordable-ish housing for workers to have a place to live. I know the older generation is going to say, “When I came to Aspen I had adversity to overcome.” But the game has completely changed and you know it!
We have workers commuting from New Castle to come work in town, which is barely feasible. It is even less feasible with gas prices rising as much as they will. The rich are not going to have anyone to take care of them, no mountains to ski on, no stores to buy meaningless tangible items and no private airport to fly into because there will be no workers left to take care of the elite. Imagine that — you won’t be able to Instagram yourself on a private jet! What would even be the point of having an Instagram if you can’t brag about how rich you are?
Next, we will be talking about Mark Hunt and Restoration Hardware. Aspen has become a shell of itself. Just accept it and quit trying to say your generation dealt with the same adversity. You didn’t, so please stop.
Perrin Williams
Aspen