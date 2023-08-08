Editor:
At the request of Kristena Prater, formerly of Aspen and now of Santa Fe, this letter is to inform her many Colorado and New Mexico friends of the recent death of her son, Xavier Prater Horan, who died suddenly this past July at the age of 40 during an adventure of self-discovery in Costa Rica.
His brother Devin Burke graduated from Aspen High School in the early 2000s, while Xavier went to high school in Santa Fe. His two sisters, Tessa Horan and Jazie Burke, attended school in Aspen. His sister Tessa preceded him in death in 2006, succumbing to a shark attack while in the Peace Corps in Tonga. Part of a unique mix, the four siblings, their mother Kristena, two fathers and extended relatives set an example of comity and inclusiveness as a blended family.
Xavier became a paraplegic in 1999 after a car accident, yet his resilience was strong. He pursued many endeavors, which included skiing through Challenge Aspen with his mentor Amanda Boxtel, the renowned advocate for the mobility-impaired. He trained as a sound engineer for film and blended sound for the “Fast and Furious” and “The Bourne Ultimatum” movies. His many friends in Aspen and Santa Fe will remember him for his caring and courage.
After Tessa’s 2006 death, Kristena started the Tessa Foundation (tessafoundation.org), dedicated to the practices and ideals of Tessa for positive change. The foundation’s work continues today to shape environmental sustainability and meet the challenges of hunger, poverty, oppression and abuse among underserved women.
Xavier is survived by his sister, brother, mother, father, stepfather, six nephews, numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, all of whom adored him. He was charismatic and liked by all.
A memorial will be announced later. Rest in peace, Xavier.
Tim Cooney
Aspen