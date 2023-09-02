Editor:
Regarding the lack of a comprehensive and adequate fire evacuation plan for the city of Aspen — as reported in the Aug. 31 edition of the Aspen Daily News — here’s yet another example of how the city has shot itself in the foot by not effectively addressing the inadequacy of the entrance to Aspen for the last half century.
Like it or not, unless and until there’s a direct four-lane from the roundabout across the sacred cow of the Marolt/Holden open space with a bridge crossing Castle Creek and a straight-in to Main Street, there is no viable evacuation/mass fire suppression plan for Aspen.
Remember, you don’t need just to get people out of the city when the Big One comes, but more firefighting equipment and personnel into the city as well. You think two water choppers based in Rifle and Grand Junction are going to save the day? You think the downtown fire station will be enough? Better pray there’s water in Castle Creek and the Roaring Fork that day or that you’ll have your running shoes on.
Just imagine yellow-vested FEMA types inventorying rows of burned-out vehicles through the S-curves and along Power Plant Road after the fact, with the West End razed to the ground. Unimaginable before Lahaina, but not now. If that’s an acceptable scenario, just keep “studying the issue.”
If there was ever a time for the local citizenry to wake up and smell the coffee on fixing the Entrance to Aspen, that time is now. We don’t want future historians to be able to say, “Aspen, Lahaina, Pompeii, they all gambled, and bet against emergency preparedness, and lost.”
Barry Vaughan
El Jebel