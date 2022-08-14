Editor:
Congratulations to Paul Menter for addressing this glaringly important situation (“Anecdotes no way to navigate a crisis,” Aug. 10). And Rachel and Skippy for embracing fact-backed rational policy-making.
Ray Stover
Aspen
