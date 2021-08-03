I’m Pat Bingham. I moved to Aspen with my family in 1963 … that was before there was a Snowmass Ski Area, when the fastest way up Aspen Mountain was on the cold and lonely single chairlift 1A, and when the Winterskol parade was the highlight of the winter.
A lot has changed since then — big houses, big jets, no more Winterskol parade. And while it’s been hard at times to live through all the changes, I believe the best changes have been the ones that have occurred at our four magnificent ski areas.
I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be able to ski Highland Bowl top to bottom in the virtual embrace of the most competent ski patrol on the planet! The extension of Steeplechase into Deep Temerity may have been a factor in my needing bilateral knee replacements but every turn has been worth it! I don’t remember too much, if any, controversy around those expansions at Highlands.
The fact that East of Aspen master plan concerns have been resolved and approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission, that the zoning amendment on Aspen Mountain does not extend to the other ski mountains, and that Forest Service Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams has said the expansion won't negatively impact the forest, tells me that this project is a win-win for the Ski Company and Aspen/Snowmass communities.
Aspen is a ski town. Let's act like one!
Pat BIngham
Carbondale