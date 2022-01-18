Editor:
Perhaps it would be helpful if we were to think of Aspen as a tiny island bobbing in a sea of federal trees, isolated at the far eastern edge of the Roaring Fork Valley archipelago.
Like all tiny islands, Aspen has a land shortage, not a housing problem. It would be inaccurate to state that the tiny island has a housing problem (i.e., a problem capable of being solved by building a lot more housing), because there’s no room on the tiny island to build a lot more housing. And it costs Aspen about $1 million to produce one new housing unit, so even if the land existed, the money doesn’t.
What Aspen does have, like all isolated islands, is a transportation problem. Everything and everyone have to get on and off the island and up and down the archipelago.
The single best thing the government of Aspen could do to improve the quality of life for all islanders (and indeed for all citizens of the archipelago, for whom sitting in Aspen’s traffic is a form of taxation without representation) would be to address the island’s transportation problem.
Aspen’s generals are fighting the wrong war, because for them there’s no war but the class war over who gets to live on the island in the future.
Few understand this. Fortunately, there’s plenty of time for us to ponder the situation while we all wait patiently in line, day after day after day, to get on and off the island.
Millard Zimet
Aspen