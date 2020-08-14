Editor:
The recent “Victim of our own success” letter by Jerry Bovino is nicely written (Aspen Daily News, Aug. 12). I take issue only with his assertion that “Aspen is the most unique, vibrant community in the world.” If this were just some chamber of commerce fluff, no problem. But if taken seriously, that would be a big mistake.
Aspen’s a wonderful place, and anyone’s who’s washed up anywhere along the shores of the Roaring Fork is very lucky indeed. But there are plenty of unique, vibrant communities in the world; it doesn’t matter whether any of them is “the most unique.” And Aspen’s actually not all that unique; it’s in the same boat as every other ski destination resort economy. Aspen, Crested Butte, Telluride, Jackson, Sun Valley and others are all unique, all beautiful, all vibrant, and all have the same problems of unaffordable housing, inadequate transportation infrastructure, wealth inequality, lack of meaningful employment for the young — the list goes on and on. They, and we, have all fought urban sprawl in the core communities while exporting the sprawl downvalley. They, and we, are all struggling to preserve a sense of community while beset by forces, climatic, political, economic and now epidemiological, that are simply beyond our control, if not our understanding.
This is the reality against which any local solutions to our “unique” problems must be framed to be successful. And I’m not talking about the current wittering about whether too many Texas plates are clogging the upper valley or whether there are too many G4s on the ramp at Atlantic. Right now, for example, planning and zoning is conducting a Zoomed public outreach process on proposed changes to the TDR and max building size county zoning program. And the BOCC is taking in-person and Zoomed public comment on last year’s airport vision process recommendations.
Anyone weighing in on these issues might remember that when it comes to exclusionary zoning, Aspen and Pitkin are not unique at all. The same economic forces that apply elsewhere apply here, and the results of such efforts here over the last 50-plus years haven’t been all that different from the results (and unintended consequences) of similar efforts elsewhere. And as to the airport, just how much patience do you think the FAA and airlines will have in these troubled times with a “unique” local jurisdiction that tries to dictate to them how they should do their jobs?
Barry Vaughan
El Jebel