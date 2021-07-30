Editor:
Many of you know about this amazing program that has been in existence since 1987 and has had over 6,000 local kids go through it. Several people over those 34 years have made the program one of the best in the country. For many years now Charlie and Alexis Weaver, along with Brian Dalla Betta, have been the driving force behind the program’s success.
They work tirelessly raising funds, teaching kids this great game, making sure kids in need can be in the program, keeping the junior golf facility operating and introducing anyone and everyone to Aspen Junior Golf. If you get a chance, please thank them for all they do to make sure every kid who wants to learn this great game can come to Aspen Junior. Golf. Due to their efforts kids get equipment, lessons and, if needed, a scholarship to be in the program. Thank you, Charlie, Alexis and Brian!
Ernie Fyrwald
Aspen