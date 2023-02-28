Editor:
Alexandra George, chair of the Aspen Board of Realtors, threatened a comeuppance at the March election for Aspen City Council members who dared address the short-term rental issues dramatically changing our community.
After Aspen voters ratified STR mitigation taxes, she announced Aspen Deserves Better, a political action committee masquerading as an innocent community conversation group, exempt from reporting who’s funding the extensive messaging that amplify discontent, division and distortion of community issues via Facebook, website, radio, digital and print ads and now yard signs posted adjacent to the signs of their preferred candidates.
Peter Grenney, another ADB co-founder, has claimed that Aspen already has 80% of the housing it needs — if we start segregating people by job types. “Resort-essential jobs” aren’t defined but “nonessential-resort job workers” can hit the road. What job types or people no longer belong? Peter won’t say: perhaps all services available online? Aspen City Council candidate Bill Guth also supports employee “prioritization” for housing.
ADB was assisted behind the scenes by the Red Ant herself, Elizabeth Milias, advancing her Aspen agenda: Buy back all affordable housing ownership units and make them rentals; build only seasonal units in the future. In her world, “workers are lucky to be able to work here” — and truly she thinks it will be easier to stop wasting resources on workers retiring after 30 or 40 years of service. No more bedrooms for non-working children; a resort only needs serfs and transients.
The same folks opposed to STR regulation are flooding the papers with angry bile while spending freely in support of the candidate caught cheating for profit while managing a construction project, with no concerns about honesty, integrity or a sustainable community when even greater real estate industry profits beckon.
It is my hope that Aspen knows better, and will elect leadership for the community, not the real estate industry. Vote Torre for mayor and Skippy Mesirow for city council.
Rachel Richards
Aspen