Editor:
This weekend, Aug. 19-20, the Aspen Men's Lacrosse team and the city of Aspen are hosting the 5th annual Goerne men's open lacrosse tournament. Eight teams from all over are traveling to Ute City to battle it out for the Goerne Cup. We have games on both Iselin Park (by the Aspen Recreation Center) and on Lower Moore, east of the high school. Games start at 9 a.m. on Saturday at both fields and run until 5 p.m. On Sunday, teams will either win or go home, with the championship game set for at 2 p.m. on Lower Moore.
We would like to thank Woody Creek Distillery and EPA for being our premier sponsors. We would also like to thank Good Earth Landscaping, Conundrum Technologies, Live Loud T-Shirt Company, Aspen Brewing Company and of course Mi Chola for providing the food for all the volunteers all weekend long. There is free entry and free parking; it’s dog friendly and of course, lots of fun. Come cheer on the local teams Woody Creek and Hey Dude. Email us if you have any questions at aspenmenslacrosseclub@gmail.com.
Let's go Aspen lacrosse!
Aidan Wynn
Aspen Lacrosse Club