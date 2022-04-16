Editor:
Glenwood, vote yes on 3B, say no to sprawling development. MSNBC recently reported that the No. 1 national concern, according to 21% of respondents surveyed, is the cost of housing. Not Ukraine, not COVID, not inflation, but housing.
Glenwood council approves virtually every development they see. I support affordable housing for our workforce, but not development that will further crowd our small town. What do existing citizens get out of this development craze?
Council’s priority is to the 10,000 people (soon to be 12,600 thanks to council) that live here and elected them, not to those who desire to be closer to their jobs upvalley. And certainly not to out-of-state developers that get rich building apartments. Will we next sacrifice the confluence for this nonsense?
If Glenwood is serious about affordable housing, then do it the right way. That way is not to put affordability on the backs of developers who can economically dedicate only a fraction of their units to affordable housing. Rather, take a page out of the playbooks of successful neighbors that build truly affordable housing: Aspen, Carbondale and Rifle. Invariably this requires direct government funding and deed restrictions. Charity is not free.
But Aspen must do more. It’s not Glenwood’s job to house Aspen’s workforce. Quit freeloading. Build housing behind the miles of cars that travel north on 82 at 5 p.m. rather than in front of them. There is plenty of vacant land as you drive into Aspen. Find some and get it done.
Gary Vick
Glenwood Springs