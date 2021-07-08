Editor:
I did not intend to belittle Mr. Emmer. I merely wanted to point out that there is a shortage of labor. The problem has been building for years. The previous administration made it worse by working so hard to keep foreign workers out. The move was a deliberate attempt to raise wages. Just read the speeches of candidate Trump.
The policy was a success, a great success as the experience of Glenwood Springs shows. Our friends who worked for us in Aspen and later Missouri Heights tell us they cannot find skilled workers. At the same time, they are charging more and more to make the trip upvalley. Good, they are making more.
The good studies show that there are very few people waiting to go back to work anywhere. The smart firms understand, and are raising wages.
I hate to say how many times I had to explain to students and then clients that if you want better people and more workers you have to pay more. The message does not get through to Aspen.
As for monetary theory — which Mr. Winn does not understand (“Equilibrium is the problem,” July 7) — the formula is MV=PT. The velocity of money matters as does the amount of money. (I actually took the course from a professor named Milton Friedman) I refer Mr. Winn to https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M2V. The graph speaks for itself.
Aspen needs to pay its workers two or three times what workers in Denver get. That is the market.
Philip Verleger
Denver