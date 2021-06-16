Editor:
By turning down hydro, Aspen has left itself extremely vulnerable to blackouts. The Lake Christine Fire almost left us without power for at least 72 hours. The burnt-out remnants of the poles were literally dangling from the lines instead of holding them up off the ground. A wildfire in the Frying Pan Valley could destroy major transmission lines and have serious repercussions for the area.
Aspen needs to seriously reconsider hydro. It has had no less than three hydro power plants in the past — one on Hunter Creek and two on Castle Creek (City and Newman Tunnels) — and the fish were just fine. Given the needs for snowmaking in the winter, the plant should only be run in the summer to coincide with peak power usage.
Marshall Hall
Aspen