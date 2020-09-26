Editor:
Anybody else think that Aspen is starting to look like Coney Island? Constant traffic, people that step off the curb in front of cars on their phones, quasi-rich people that complain so they don’t have to pay the bill, rude kids that think they don’t have to obey the law, and e-bikers that give you the finger because they almost ran into your car. Just like Dr. Bugsy Barnard said in 1965 “Pave Independence Pass and you will get the hot-dog set.” I guess we didn’t listen to Bugsy.
James A. Wingers
Aspen