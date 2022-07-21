Editor:
Taboos often define by omission the biggest issues of the day. In Aspen, the most blatant silence is held for the excessive consumerism and feckless lifestyles that enrich the local economy at the cost of a healthy environment.
For the sake of honesty and integrity, the discussion on Friday, July 22, at the Hotel Jerome with savant Thomas Friedman et. al. must openly address how the elite bubble of Aspen contributes to climate change.
A glance up at Red Mountain reveals hundreds of vacation mansions, most of which sit empty for much of the year. These private hotels are ecologically costly to build, and they suck resources to maintain, even when no one is home.
Many of these residences — and there are multitudes more in other prestigious enclaves of Aspen/Snowmass — are serviced by squadrons of private jets, fleets of fuel-gulping SUVs, and vast snowmelt surfaces. Collectively, they spew carbon like a silent but deadly volcano, adding significantly to a climate crisis that is condemning future generations to a compromised planet.
Aspen’s green image is tarnished by such reckless extravagance, and yet few dare to address it with the moral outrage it deserves. And so I urge Tom Friedman and the others on the ACES program to acknowledge Aspen’s 300-pound gorilla by calling for a halt to the proliferation of these egregious climate killers and the policies that enable them.
Paul Andersen
Aspen