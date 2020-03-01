Editor:
You can just feel it. 2020 is going to be a very special year. After all, this is the 50th anniversary of what I like to call “The World’s Dumbest Government Plan.” Could there be a better excuse for a great big celebration?
In addition, launching an annual international competition is almost irresistible. Think of the free media attention the town of Avon attracted by simply naming one of their bridges “Bob.” ACRA should be all over this idea (Aspen Chamber Resort Association), and take a leading role in gathering “dumbest” entries from all over the world. What better way to bring the world together than to create an opportunity to share our universal suffering at the hands of bureaucracies?
The use of the descriptor “dumbest” is all-important in setting the right tone for this lighthearted festival of government folly. Public policy can be so malevolent and evil that people die en masse. We aren’t going there. Rather, this will be in recognition of ideas so brain-dead silly that there are no conventional explanations for how they were ever adopted.
Aspen’s first-year award will be by acclamation and given immediate emeritus status. How could anyone top it, given the obedient acquiescence by the local population required to make the 50-year duration possible?
In 1969, the State of Colorado informed local leaders of the need for a four-lane Highway 82 because, “… an average of 6,000 cars a day use the road, demand[ing] four-laning of the entire stretch.”
Instead, in 1970, the Aspen city council “… rescinded a 1969 resolution … asking the State Highway Department to bring a four-lane highway to Aspen’s Main Street, and requested time to complete transportation studies.”
Fifty years later, we have a $50 million a year bus system, a section of two-lane highway carrying about 21,000 vehicles per day, and a ridiculous and totally artificial traffic jam at the entrance to Aspen. Recent reporting in The Aspen Times tell us that a single lane can handle about 800 vehicles per hour, but at peak times “… volumes were as high as 1,200 vehicles per hour.” So, if two times 800 equals 1,600 it is clear that there would still be excess capacity, and greatly reduced congestion, with the highway improvements recommended by the state — and ignored 50 years ago.
Think of all the advanced college degrees, millions of taxpayer dollars, tens of thousands of hours of study and massive inconveniences that were made necessary by the failure to simply invite a fourth-grader to do the math.
We need sponsors, event organizers, entertainers, an appropriate site - and more - to make the first annual “World’s Dumbest Government Plan” competition the biggest and best event on the local calendar.
Jeffrey Evans
Basalt