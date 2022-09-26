Editor:
Dr. Amy D. Ronner, I apologize for your terrible dining experience (“An incident,” Sept. 23). Aspen has changed a lot since 1963, when I arrived. The problem with Aspen is people like the wide-brim-hat bunch who were loud and obnoxious.
They are similar to the 100 or more punks that gather at a favorite hotel near Wagner Park for their Tuesday night meetings and after getting tuned up with their favorite cocktails, they head to their favorite park near Williams Ranch. I have seen them so drunk that they fall off their bikes. Dr. Bugsy Barnard warned of this class of people when he said, “Pave Independence Pass and you will get the hot dog set” in 1967.
Jim Wingers
Aspen