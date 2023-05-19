Editor:
I certainly do agree with Roger Marolt in his column this week (“Live it or leave it!”, Aspen Daily News).
I go back and forth about leaving Aspen. I’ve been here for a little over 50 years and the changes in the last approximately 20 years have been brutal. But the memories I have of the earlier years are so wonderful. I never thought I would want to leave.
I keep hanging on to the desperate hope that things will get better again, that maybe the people with enormous amounts of money will get bored with Aspen and leave it to those of us who love it here because of the incredible beauty and the fascinating minds that used to mean so much. I want to change our laws to no chain stores so we can have unusual and interesting options for shopping in Aspen when normal people could shop here. I’m now doubtful that any of that will change again in my lifetime.
Aspen has always had wealthy people as part of our population but they acted like the rest of us and were just as friendly, helpful and courteous as everyone else. I guess I still dream of the utopia that might return.
Jan Louthis
Aspen