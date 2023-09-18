The Aspen downtown condo and penthouse market consists of over 2,500 properties ranging from studio units as small as 263 square feet to penthouse units as large as 8,800 square feet.
Due to a lack of buildable sites and zoning restrictions, only a handful of the existing inventory of condos and penthouses have been constructed in the downtown Aspen core in the past 15 years. Almost 80% of Aspen’s condo properties were built prior to 1990 in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. The Aspen downtown penthouses, which are generally the top floors of newer buildings, have for the most part, only come on the scene in the past decade or so. Changes to Aspen zoning ordinances in the past few years have all but ended development of new penthouses in downtown Aspen. Despite the overall age of the condo inventory, condos in downtown Aspen have sold in recent years for remarkably high prices.
As we head into the fall, there are currently about 46 condo properties for sale in downtown Aspen ranging in price from $895,000 to $47.8 million. The asking prices range from about $2,000 per square foot all the way up to $8,666 per square foot. In the past 12 months, there were 46 condos and penthouses that sold in the downtown core ranging in price from a low of $815,000 to a high of $47.9 million. Of those sales, there were three penthouses that sold for over $20 million, one for $21.3 million, another for $25.9 million and the highest for $47.9 million. On a price-per-square-foot basis, the range was from a low of $2,300 per square to a high of $7,874 per square foot. The median sale price per square foot for a downtown Aspen condo peaked in January 2023 at $3,528 and currently sets at $2,922 per square, a 17% decline.
Since 2010, there has been a dramatic increase in value for downtown Aspen condos and penthouses. In April of 2012, Aspen condo market values bottomed at a median sales price of $701 per square foot. From that point until March 2020, the point of the initial COVID lockdown, the overall Aspen condo market appreciated about 14% annually to a median sales price per square foot of $2,017. As the post COVID real estate boom took hold, the Aspen condo market appreciated about 1.7% per month (about 20% annually) until it peaked in January 2023. Most of the existing stock of condos built prior to 1990 are in the two- to three-bedroom range and range in size from about 1,000 square feet to 1,200 square feet. In 2010, you could have purchased a well-located two-bedroom condo within a few blocks of the base of Aspen mountain in the $1 million-to-$2.4 million range. Today that same condo would likely sell in the $3 million-to-$4.8 million range.
With prices for newer penthouses and condos closing in on the range of $7,500 to $8,000 per square foot, how does Aspen’s most expensive submarket on a square-foot basis compare with other luxury real estate markets around the world?
Recently, Robb Report wrote an in-depth article on the Mareterra project in Monaco that developers are calling the most expensive real estate in the world. Mareterra is a multibillion-dollar project on a 14-acre manmade reclaimed strip of coastline in the shadows of the famous Monte Carlo Casino and at the east end of the tunnel made famous by the Monaco Grand Prix. The Mareterra project has retained several of the worlds most famous architects to design this mixed-use project with 144 residential units ranging from villas to penthouses. The average price per square foot for residential property in Monaco is $5,500. The Mareterra project has already sold out to a handpicked group of wealthy buyers for numbers reportedly in the $10,000-plus square-foot range.
In comparison, although not the most expensive, the Aspen downtown condo market is among a select few of the most expensive real estate markets in the world on a per-square-foot basis. In the past year, we’ve seen a significant slowing of the overall Aspen real estate market. The number of completed transactions is about 46% below the velocity of last year with the median and average sale prices trending down about 9%. Despite the lower number of sales, the number of available condo properties for sale is still historically low, keeping a floor under prices. The days on the market indicator for downtown condos has stayed consistently in the low-40s to mid-60s which is well below the long-term averages. This means condos are staying on the market longer but are selling at a faster pace than in the past pre-COVID timeframes. Despite the significantly higher prices for downtown Aspen condos and penthouses, there still seems to be a steady demand for market-priced units.