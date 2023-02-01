The Aspen City Council’s Jan. 23 work session included an exchange between Councilman Skippy Mesirow, Community Development Director Philip Supino and City Manager Sara Ott that made my ears perk up.
The meeting’s seven-page memo detailed the community development department’s 2023 work plan. Included on the memo’s second page were eight bullet points listing a “variety of internal projects alongside the delivery of core development services” planned for completion in the coming year. In other words, you know, nothing controversial.
The third of these eight bullet points, right after one that said “Salesforce permitting system improvements” and right before the one that said “Short-term rental program development,” reads as follows: “Community demographics analysis (along with the city manager’s office).”
About 20 minutes into the meeting, Mesirow asked for more information from Supino and Ott about this community demographics project, a legitimate question given that the memo contained no further information, and “demographics” can refer to a wide range of factors. Supino answered generally, referencing post COVID shifts in the community’s population, and a consequent need to better understand those shifts to communicate and engage with citizens. Ott’s answer was more pointed. She said, and I quote:
“…We want to take a look at voter data, because we think the core voter groups of this community have changed quite a bit over the last 10 years, and we think that’s an important piece in understanding placement of any future ballot issues, that this is sort of foundational work that we need to have done and ready for you to understand in those decisions in future years.”
You could have knocked me over with a feather. In a quarter-century of municipal government service as both an appointed administrator and an elected council member, not once did I ever witness a city manager propose a staff analysis of voter data intended to help future councils prepare ballot measures for an election, and there’s a reason for that. Professional government staff provide information and analysis for policymaking, and administer municipal policy once adopted through the city’s services. City staff don’t help elected officials get their policy agendas approved at the ballot box. Independent ballot committees formed to raise money and advocate for the election of candidates, or voter approval of ballot measures, do that.
The International City and County Management Association, of which I once was a member, takes the separation of the political from the professional seriously. Tenet 7 of its code of ethics informs its members that in their roles as professional government employees, they are to: “Refrain from all political activities which undermine public confidence in professional administrators.”
Public sector policymaking is complex. Good policymaking demands that elected leaders understand the community they serve in all dimensions. It’s one of the jobs of professional staff to perform and present such analysis. So, I would expect Aspen’s community development department to analyze and report to the mayor and council on all aspects of the community they serve. But voter data is a different animal from other statistical data.
While understanding the age, income, employment, education, health care and other commonly analyzed statistics comprising a community’s demography helps elected leaders target and add public services to effectively meet their community’s needs, analyzing voter data has only one purpose — to help win elections. Where professionally delivered city services reflect the mutually agreed spectrum of community needs addressed with government taxes and fees, in our democratic system elections remain political choices left to the voters. It’s the job of candidates for office and community activists to figure out how to win elections, not city staff. It’s the difference between political advocacy and professional government work. Both are important, and they must be conducted separately.
I suppose I could be wrong, but I don't see how Aspen city staff research and analysis of voter data to inform current and future city councils on “the placement of future ballot issues” is not an example of a political activity funded with Aspen taxpayer dollars.
So, what’s going on here? Has Aspen city government, both at the elected and the appointed level, lost track of the bright line between political advocacy and professional work? I have a hypothesis.
How long has it been since the city council had a 3-2 or even a 4-1 vote on a policy matter of importance? I have not researched the council’s voting history, but I cannot recall a significant vote in the past year that was not decided unanimously. In American politics, where elected representatives normally reflect the diverse views of their community, such political homogeneity is rare by design.
When Ott says, in referring to analysis of voter data, “…This is sort of foundational work that we need to have done and ready for you to understand in those decisions in future years,” she seems to expect that despite elections every two years, the council’s political alignment, and therefore its perspective on future ballot measures and how they might be best “placed,” will remain unchanged. What if, hypothetically, the 59% majority of Aspen free-market registered voters actually turn out to the polls for a change, and elect a new council that rolls back the current council’s agenda? Is staff’s voter data analysis as useful to that future council as the current council?
Do Aspen’s elected and appointed officials still recognize that line between politics and public service? Do they understand the difference between political action and professional responsibility? Has Aspen’s extreme political homogeneity caused them to lose sight of the bright line between politics and taxpayer-funded public service?
I hope not, but it’s starting to look like it to me.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.