Editor:
So to be clear: Aspen city generosity as described in the Aspen Times, “Municipal government doles out nearly $1.5M in grants to community, arts and culture and health and human services organizations” ... funding choices may be decided by city employees, but the actual money comes from taxpayers and the Real Estate Transfer Tax. I had personal experience with a very upset person who probably wouldn’t have inadvertently contributed to the RETT had he not already been under contract when the city declared an emergency moratorium on short-term rentals. He would have purchased elsewhere with any sort of advance warning. Let’s see who will be the golden goose moving forward.
Bronwyn Anglin
Basalt