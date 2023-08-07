Editor:
Councilman Bill Guth’s recent comments reported by the Aspen Daily News display a concerning ignorance of current state regulations. On building performance standards: “requiring those improvements made him [Guth] ‘super uncomfortable.’”
Perhaps Mr. Guth should consider Colorado House Bill 21-1286, which passed two years ago. Specifically, it requires the benchmarking process local commercial buildings are now doing through the Aspen Building IQ program, and notably it calls for the state of Colorado to establish building performance standards that buildings will be “required” to comply with.
These standards are coming whether Mr. Guth is comfortable with them or not. The city ordinance is written similarly to the state act in that standards will be proposed, considered and adopted with the involvement of local stakeholders, including building owners.
Mr. Guth also doesn’t think the return on investment is there. But it should be noted that not all ROI’s are monetary. There will be costs associated with increased energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprints that are not easily reconciled on a monthly balance sheet, such as societal benefits and corporate goodwill that will not immediately be measured in dollars.
As an example, corporate travel sales groups are already asking for this building efficiency initiative information and customers are already using it to make booking decisions.
In a town driven by tourism, this should not be ignored. It is not so easy to quantify that business gain or loss right now, but for those who are paying attention and care about the greater good, the ROI is there.
Todd Wilson
Aspen