Note: This letter was originally sent to Aspen’s Historic Preservation Commission and Aspen City Council.
Editor:
The control of supply and demand of real estate is a humongously large and complex game with millions of dollars on the table: from the worst and most corrupt mafia governments (think North Korea, Hungary and Russia) to special interests, lobbyists and lawyers working for NIMBYs here in America.
There's a real estate culture war right here in “Happy Valley.” Considering the mountain-high suicide rate, it isn’t very happy. Five deed-restricted affordable rental units need to be built over the objections of 30-some vacation-rental unit owners. However you have to do it, do it now.
Tom Mooney
Aspen