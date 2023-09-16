Editor:
First time I ever wrote a letter like this at the end of a season. I had stated at the beginning of the season I would extend the summer to Sept. 15 instead of the usual Labor Day cut-off. Frankly, it has been such a pleasant summer on the streets I wish I could.
Due to a couple of very disruptive events coming up Sept. 11-15 on top of Main Street and detours all over the place, aside from my head being like a flock of ducks taking off in all four directions at the shot of a gun, I don't think there will be many people around to make it worth my while to work in that time frame.
What disruptions, you ask? A $1,500 dental appointment for me and a $3,000 dental appointment for my cat! Needless to say I'm looking for alternatives for the cat, which is the least of the issues regarding him. It is trauma getting him to open his mouth let alone get a pill down his throat.
Paradise Bakery gave me handfuls of free cookie cards this summer so I felt like Santa Claus all season long. There were countless cheerful interactions with old and young alike, locals and visitors, homeless and billionaires.
I was braced for the worst considering the changed demographics of late but this summer's crowd was polite and gracious. I'm humbled. If the town waitresses and bartenders can say the same remains to be seen.
Anyway, it has been a pleasure carrying a sign for your business this season and I hope to do a repeat next summer. I'll contact you around the middle of February, as usual, to check in with you. In the meantime enjoy the offseason and I hope your winter proves to be fulfilling in all respects.
Pat Milligan
Aspen