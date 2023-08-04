Editor:
Where will Maurice Emmer stop? On Aug. 1 Mr. Emmer called for the closure of the D.C. federal courts because most of the judges were Democrats.
Mr. Emmer clearly aims to further disenfranchise the 712 thousand residents of D.C. who today pay taxes but have no vote.
I assume, if successful, Mr. Emmer will not stop there. Why not require that all federal trials in the United States be conducted in red states, particularly Texas, Alabama or Mississippi? At this point most of the judges in these states are Republicans. Clearly, the justice meted out in such a system would be superior, in his view.
If Mr. Emmer looked at the facts he would discover that the D.C. federal court is far superior to all of the other federal districts. Further, the D.C. Court of Appeals has been the source of many of America’s greatest judges, both Republican and Democrat.
There is an old saying that lawyers should argue the facts when the facts support their case and argue the law when the law supports their case. When neither the facts nor the law support a case, the lawyers should “pound the table, scream and shout.”
Because the facts do not support his view, Mr. Emmer can only pound the table, scream and shout. He is very good at shouting, like a former recently indicted president.
Philip Verleger
Denver